Peter Mulroy (and his daughter Maria), Clonmel

Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Peter passed away peacefully at home on Sunday surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brothers John and Michael, great-grandson Hayden and recently by his daughter Maria, he will be sadly missed by his children Colleen, Dean, Sheenagh and Tara, their partners, grandchildren Tyler, Sheenagh, Conner, Evan, Criostal, Solus, Cian, Cethan, Peter, Shane, Connor and Brendan, great-grandchildren Ivy, Tegan, Grant, Willa and Everett, sisters Teresa and Mary, brothers Patrick and Maurice, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, with removal afterwards to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass for Peter and his beloved daughter Maria (Rhode Island, U.S.A.) who passed away on 18th October last will take place on Thursday at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.