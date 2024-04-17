Peggy (Butler) Walsh nee Flynn, Cashel

Spafield Crescent and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel.

April 15th 2024, peacefully in her 94th year in the loving care of the wonderful staff at The Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum.

Peggy, deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Liam, daughters Mary, Noreen and Joanie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jerry and Larry, sisters Ann and Mary, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon which can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.