Peg (Mary, Margaret) Kennedy, Borrisokane

Ballycasey, Borrisokane.

In her 101st year.

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane.

Sadly missed by her cousins, kind neighbours and good friends

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane via her residence arriving at 10:45am for funeral mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the Nenagh road cemetery.

URL of Mass: Webcamborrisokaneparish