Paula Solley Nee O’Sullivan, Borrisokane & USA

Paula Solley Nee O’Sullivan

New Jersey USA and formerly of Main Street, Borrisokane.

Passed away suddenly on the 2nd January.

She will be sadly missed and forever remembered. Predeceased by her father Vincent.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mark, daughters Erin and Sarah and the Solley family, Australia, her heartbroken mother Bee (Bridget), sisters Marie, Anne and Bernadette, brothers-in-law Kevin, John and John, nieces, nephews and all relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends in Borrisokane, Ireland and USA.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 5 pm in SS Peter and Paul’s church Borrisokane.

Internment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.