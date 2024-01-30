Patrick (Patsy) Casey, Carrick-on-suir

Treacy Park, Carrick-on-suir.

Died 30th January peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Biddy, deeply regretted by his loving children Michael, Ann, Kathleen, Marie, Bernie, Joe, Liam and Kevin, sister-in-law Jean, brother-in-law Jerry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patsy rest in peace.

Patsy will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home New Street Carrick on suir on Thursday the 1st February from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Patsy’s funeral cortege will walk from his residence on Friday the 2nd February at 10am for St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-suir for requiem mass on arrival at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.