Roscrea Recycling Centre Expansion Plans Get The Green Light

Plans to expand the recycling centre in Roscrea are moving ahead.

It follows calls from a local Councillor for the civic amenity to be extended to cater for high demand for it’s services.

The monthly meeting of the District council has agreed to move to project forward.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Smith says it’s badly needed:

“This will allow a much bigger development of the site to cater for more volumes. Probably looking at timing, staffing, the built environment and our neighbors in the tennis club, the leisure center and these other proposals that can come down the line.”

“I think it’s a very positive message for Roscrea on what has been a site, so well used within the town.”