Thurles School Scoops Major Young Environmentalists Award

Young environmentalists from Tipperary have scooped a top award

The group from Scoil Ruain claimed the top prize in the junior food category at this year’s ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards.

The local students from Thurles raised awareness of local and global issues around food through a mini documentary series.

They were among 26 eco-projects to receive awards at this year’s competition which recognises the work of young people in tackling key issues in relation to climate and biodiversity loss.