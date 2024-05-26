Ann McDonnell, Nenagh

Carrigatoher, Nenagh

Died peacefully, May 26th 2024, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Jim, mother Madge, brothers Hugh and Michael, her sister Sheila and nephew Fiachra. Ann will be sadly missed by her brother J.P., and sisters Maureen and Rita, alongside her sisters-in-law Siobhan, Nora and Angela, her brothers-in-law, Jim, Ron and Pat, her nephews, Fergal, Pádraig, Seanan, Cian, James, Kevin, Jim, David, Oisín, Brendan, Declan, Raonall, and Kealan and her nieces, Deirdre, Fiona, Niamh, Aoife, Gráinne, Niamh, Aisling and Mairéad, her grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnephew, cousin Pauline, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday May 27th, at her brother J.P. and Siobhan’s home (E45 KW63), from 4pm until 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery (Newtown).

Ann’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCCDSHYYs2dg

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Ann received from the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh and from the staff of ward 3B, University Hospital Limerick.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.