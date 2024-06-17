Tipp Town works step up a gear

Diversions come into effect today as works step up on the N74 – Cashel Road in Tipperary Town.

The €6 million project – which is set to take 18 months to complete – covers just over a kilometre from the Bansha Road Roundabout to the 60 km/h speed limit sign on the Cashel Road.

A one-way system kicks in today with traffic going from Tipp Town to Cashel continuing to travel along the Fr Matthew Street within a single lane.

Motorists from the Cashel side will be diverted to the Bansha Road by turning left after St Michael’s Cemetery onto the Knockanrawley Road.

Project Manager Michael Woulfe says works of this nature will cause some disruption.

“It’s the council and indeed the contractors aim to minimise it as much as we possibly can. We’re going to have to have temporary traffic management. We’ll be providing access to all properties and businesses which will be maintained throughout the duration of the works and the contractor is required to produce traffic management plans that are to be agreed with the council and we’re also consulting the with Gardaí in relation to it.”