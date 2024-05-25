Anti Immigrant March Planned In Clonmel This Afternoon

Protestors are planning an anti-immigrant march in Clonmel today.

It’s in opposition to the plans to build modular homes for Ukrainian families at Heywood Road.

A march has been called through Clonmel town this afternoon.

It’s being organised by a group protesting over Department of Integration plans to build 82 modular homes at the Heywood Road for Ukrainian families

A protest has been mounted at the site near the Rugby club over the past few weeks where some preparatory work has been carried out on the HSE land.

There’s also been two arson attacks on equipment.

In the first incident last week extensive damage was caused to a number of diggers where they were set on fire and a security guard had to be hospitalised after he was assaulted.

In another incident last Monday evening, vandals attacked and damaged a mobile lighting and security tower that had been installed.

A poster for today’s march says it’s is against uncontrolled, unchecked migration into Ireland’s cities, towns and villages.

The demonstration is due to start at 3pm at the Main Guard and will then march down by the river and past local Independent TD Mattie McGrath’s office as it comes back by the West Gate to finish at the Main Guard.