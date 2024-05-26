Paddy Scully – Newcastle West, Roscrea and Camross

Rathfredagh, Cheshire Home, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick and Derragooney, Knock, Roscrea and formerly of Ballinrally, Camross, Co. Laois.

Peceaefully in the care of the staff of Rathfredagh, Cheshire Home, Newcastle West. Co. Limerick and surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jim and Josie, brother John and brother-in-law Kieran O Dea.

Deeply regretted by his brother Ted, sisters Mary (O Dea), Frances (McDermott) and Josie (Morrissey), brothers-in-law Michael McDermott and Michael Morrissey and sister-in-law Sarah Scully, his nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Rathfredagh, Cheshire Home, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick (V42 RW63) on Monday afternoon from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Tuesday afternoon from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from Tierney’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Knock, Roscrea (E53 XF63) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Rathfredagh, Cheshire Home.