Patrick (Pat) Crowe, Nenagh

Kilruane House, Ballymacue, Nenagh.

December 15th 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora Mary and his brother John.

Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Eileen, daughters Siobhán, Aoife, Niamh and Méabhann, brother Denis, his adored grandchildren, Sean, Hannah, Caelinn and Donagh, brothers-in-law, Conor Molony, Keith Keane and Samuel McKeever, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and kind friends.

Funeral arriving on Sunday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by private cremation.

Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. https://pmvtrust.ie

House strictly private.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam cróga.