Patrick (Paddy) Murphy, Clonmel and Wexford

St Anthony’s, Ballingarranne, Clonmel and formerly 4 Slaney Street, Wexford and Knockancourt, Powerstown, Clonmel.

Paddy, (in his 95th year), ex-C.I.E., peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Pre-deceased by his wife Phyllis, mother Brigid (née Brophy), father Thomas, sisters Moll (Flynn) and Marion, brother John F., brother-in-law Mick (Flynn), nephew Michael, grandnephew Conor, great-grandniece Fíadh, deeply regretted and much loved by his nieces Noreen, Breda, Rosaleen, and Mary, nephews Gerard and Fergus, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 5pm followed by removal to the Church of Saint John the Baptist, Powerstown at 5.30.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.

We encourage awareness of Covid 19 guidelines.

Leaba i measc na naomh go raibh aige.