Patrick (Paddy) McNamara – Nenagh

St.Josephs Park Nenagh.

Peacefully at home on Nov 24th 2023, following a short illness.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Michael & Mary, his sisters Betty (White) & Mary (Kinehan) and his brother Billy.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael & Mausie and sisters Breda, Sally & Valarie. Brothers in law & sisters in law, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces & grand-nephews, cousins relatives, kind neighbours and his many great friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o’c to 6 o’c. His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Monday for Requiem mass at 12 o’c.

Livestream of his mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Mater Hospital Foundation.

House private on Monday morning Please.