Oisín Fitzgerald, Killenaule

10 Castlequarter, Killenaule

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken Mam & Dad Siobhan & John, grandparents Sadie & Danny, Nanny B & Grandad B, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, friends and two faithful friends Banjo & Ciarán.

Reposing in O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Friday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule at 11.30am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

House private at all times please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ‘Ship’.