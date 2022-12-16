Noreen Troy nee Kenneally, Thurles

Loughnafulla, Thurles.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Joe, sister Lana and brother Seamus.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughter Margaret, grandchildren Aisling and Jack, sisters-in-law Mary (Chicago), Chrissie (Kylemakill) and Vera (Dublin), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.