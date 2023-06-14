Noel Delaney, Roscrea

Legion Villa, Ashbury, Roscrea

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his loving father Joe and mother Maura.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Joe, Paddy, Sean, Paul and sister Caroline, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand- nephews, extended family and very large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing at his residence in Ashbury (E53 FD37) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.15am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel’s mass will be streamed on stcronanscluster.ie

No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.