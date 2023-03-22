Ned Ryan (Óg), Newport

Ballyard, Newport.

On 20th March, 2023, peacefully in the presence of his nieces Mary and Margaret at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved brother of the late Kitty, Paddy, Sadie and Bill.

Sadly missed by his loving nieces, Catherine, Margaret, Mary, Sarah, Mary (USA), Kathryn (USA) and Patricia (USA), nephews Martin and Martin (USA) and their families, sisters in law Maureen and Brenda (USA), extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Friday 24th March from 5.30 to 7.30 p.m.

Arriving on Saturday 25th to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport.

Burial afterwards in Kilnerath cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.