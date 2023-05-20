Myles McMorrow, Templemore and Leitrim

McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, and formerly of Gubanageer, Leitrim.

On 19th of May 2023.

Predeceased by His beloved Wife Helen, Father Myles and Mother Mary.

Deeply regretted by his partner Aileen, Aunty Kathleen (Sligo), Uncle James (Sydney), Nieces Ciara and Aoife, Cousins, in law, Neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral home Templemore this Monday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Donation to Irish Kidney association, please.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com