Micheál Gleeson, Thurles

The Quarry, Mitchell Street, Thurles

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, under the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Seán and Kathleen, sister Áine (Coffey).

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Tess, daughter Emily, sons Michael, David, Will, Séan and Conor, grandchildren Sadhbh, Ruadhán and Roddy, daughters-in-law Ciara, Lyn and Dee, brother Séan, sister Noreen (Sr Mary), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Theresa and Sheila, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The mass will be live-streamed on www.thurlesparish.ie