Michael Ryan, Cashel

Slatefield, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

October 28th 2022.(Peacefully) at home surrounded by his Loving family.

In his 97th year.

Predeceased by his wife Breda and sister Teresa (Kavanagh).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Bill, Mary, Anne, and Michael, sisters Lucy (Dwan) and Mary (Walsh), grandchildren Aoife, Shauna, Andrew, Adrienne, Marc, Isolin, Lucy, Mark, Ciara and Kate, great granddaughter Sophia, daughters in law Marian and Jennifer, son in law Noel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends especially Colette.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel this Saturday (October 29th), from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

House private Sunday morning Please.