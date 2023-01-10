Michael O’Boyle, Templemore and Carlow

Church Street and Ex Garda College, Templemore and formerly of Carlow.

9th of January 2023.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his devoted daughters, Catherine, Michelle, Onagh, Eileen, Eithne and Margaret, sons Dan and Jim, Brothers, Sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and a wide circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Thursday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem mass on Friday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please.