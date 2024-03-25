Michael ‘Mike’ Ryan, Roscrea

Cloonagh, Golden Grove, Roscrea.

Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Pat.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosealeen, daughter Róisín, her fiancé Daryl, his brothers John and Dermot, sister Eilish (Dillon), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, very good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.20am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcroscluster.ie. House Strictly Private Please.