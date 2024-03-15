Michael Dunne, Mulinahone

Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Passed peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Theresa’s Home, Cashel.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Josephine and Helen, sisters Mary, Agnes and Jackie, brothers Ray and Dick, son-in-law David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren David, Rebecca, Kevin and Maggie, nieces and nephew, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Sunday March 17th from 5.30pm-7.30pm

Removal on Monday March 18th from Brett’s Funeral Home Mullinahone at 11.15am for 11.30am noon requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Kickham Street, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery Killaghy, Mullinahone.

Messages of sympathy for Michael’s family may be inserted in the Condolence Book below.

House Private Please.