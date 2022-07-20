Michael Doyle – Cahir

Reiska Road, Cahir.

Michael passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Henry and his sister Carmel. Beloved husband of Grace and adored father of Linda, Lisa and Julian. He will be deeply missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ian, Mandy, Katelyn, Brandon, Bonnie and Charlie, sisters Margaret (Quinn) and Bernie (Allen), aunt Sally, sons in law Ken and Johnny, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, close friends Brendan Landy and the Lyons family, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Leaving his home on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for Requiem Mass at 10.30am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.