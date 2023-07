By

Poulmaleen, Faugheen, Carrick On Suir

Reposing at O’Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Kickham St, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday from 5.00 – 6.30pm.

Funeral mass on Friday at 12 o clock in St Patrick’s Church Faugheen

Burial after in adjoining cemetery