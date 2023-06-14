Maura Hyland (Née Cahill), Thurles

Mitchel Street, Thurles.

Unexpectedly after a short illness.

Under the care of the staff of the Mater Hospital and Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Bob, brother Mattie, parents Thomas and Delia.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Breeda (O’Brien), Mary (Barry), Aileen (Hyland) and Catherine (Fogg), grandchildren Molly, Lily, Dermot, James, Ellen, Anna, Caitlin, Sarah and Emily, sister Aileen (Leahy), sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, carer Noreen, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am.

Followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.