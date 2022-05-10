Mary Watters née O’Keeffe, Mullinahone

Jamestown, Mullinahone.

Tuesday May 10th after a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of the staff of Fenor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael, son Dennis and daughter Ann-Marie.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maretta and Cathy; sons in law Edward and Darren; grandchildren: Jesse, Paige, Luc, Alex, Niall, Alan and Ciaran; sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday May 13th at 11.30am in St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St. Michaels Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.