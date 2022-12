John Paul Place, Clonmel and formerly of Templemore.

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerd, son Axel, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Teresa Rest in Peace.

Mary Teresa’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Friday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.