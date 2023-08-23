Mary Ryan nee Ryan, Thurles

Moyaliffe, Ballycahill, Thurles

Formerly of Gortahoola, Drombane.

Unexpectedly but peacefully.

Predeceased by her husband John, brothers John, Denis, Stephen, Benny, Patsy, Michael, Andrew, sister Alice and her nephew Sean. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Josephine and Anne, sons Michael and Paul, grandchildren Darragh, Tilda, Clodagh and Georgia, son in Law Brendan, brother Connie, Sister Chris, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill arriving at 8.15pm approximately.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in Moyaliffe Cemetery

The funeral mass may be viewed here: https://www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill