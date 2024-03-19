Mary O’Meara nee Kennedy, Nenagh

Grennanstown, Norwood, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her family on Mar 18th 2024 in the tender care of the Matron & staff of Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by her beloved brother Neill & her infant brother John.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael and her family Pat, Ann (Holly), John & Marie. Grandchildren Oisin & Hannah. Brothers Peadar & Gerard. Daughter in law Marguerite, son in law Raymond. sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, Dr. Colm O’Reilly and his team, Her outstanding team of Carer’s. Cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh on Wednesday from 5 o’clock to 6.30.

Remains will arrive at Grennanstown Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association https://www.iwa.ie/donate/ or to Milford Hospice http://milfordcarecentre.ie/fundraising-support-us/make-a-donation/

House strictly private please