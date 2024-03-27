Mary Mclean nee Coughlan, Clonmel and Knockainey

College Ave, Clonmel and late of Knockainey, Co. Limerick.

Died peacefully on the 26th March 2024 at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Sean.

Sadly missed by her loving children Alan, Donogh, Gillian, John and Kevin, grandchildren Jenny and Michelle, great-grandchildren, brother Tony, sisters-in-law Angela, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Mary’s Funeral Service is on Saturday at 11am, in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul