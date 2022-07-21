Mary Ivors nee Preston, The Commons

5 Blackcommon, The Commons, Thurles,

19th July 2022. Unexpectedly at home.

Predeceased by her son Gerard, her parents James & Bridget, brothers Paddy & Tom, sister Nora Sherwood, niece Martha Kelly.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Anthony, her family George, Lynn, John, Fran, Geraldine, Veronica, Finola, David, Ernie, Leonard, Tony & Sharon. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Dick & Jim, sister Bridie, brother-in-law Hughie, sister-in-law Glenice, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 AD63) this Friday evening from 4 to 8 o’clock.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery (adjoining).

House private on Saturday morning please.