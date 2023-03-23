Martin Hayes, Two Mile Borris

Leigh, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and sister Margaret (Ryan). Deeply regretted by his loving family; sons T.J. and Patrick, grandchildren Sophie, James and Hailey, daughters-in-law Sharon and Úna, sisters Mary-Ann, Hannie, Bridget, Dakie and Liz, brothers Thos, Robert and Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Dick (O’Connell), cousins, neighbours, Hospital of the Assumption community and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Community Hospital of the Assumption.