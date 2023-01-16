Marie Buckley (née Casey), Carrick-on-Suir

Mill Cresent, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Pre-deceased by her Mother Angela.

Deeply regretted by her loving Husband Pat, daughter Emily, Father Sean, brothers Clive, John, Trevor and Paul, sisters-in-law Barbra, Elaine and Emma, brother-in-law, uncle’s, aunt’s, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Marie rest in peace.

Marie will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Thursday for requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Solas Centre Waterford