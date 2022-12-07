Margaret Ryan, (nee Sheehan) – Nenagh

Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, late of Mountisland, Dolla and formerly of Tournafulla, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her siblings Mary, Bridie and Gerry. Beloved wife of Joe and and loving mother of Ann, Robert and Fionnuala. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Ita and Eileen, brothers Timmy and Ned, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Peter Sutherland and Liam Reilly, her adored grandchildren, Jason, Stephen, Eirwen and Saileog, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday, at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday, to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Children’s Hospital Crumlin www.childrenshealth.ie

The family would like to acknowledge the care and attention, given to Margaret, by the staff of Nenagh Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

House private Please.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.