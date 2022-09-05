Maisie Minogue (nee Landy), Roscrea

Maisie Minogue nee Landy

Newline, Parkmore, Roscrea.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her father Mathew, mother Catherine, sisters Nuala, Kathleen and brother Paddy. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Mick, sons Paul, Daithi, Aiden and Michael Jnr., daughters Carmel, Valerie and Ciara, brother Matt, sister Shiela, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Tierney’s Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am from her private residence for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

