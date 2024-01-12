Mai Collins, nee Ryan – Littleton

Ballinamona, Littleton, Thurles and formerly College Hill, Templemore.

Peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Unit B, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Pat (Drom). Deeply regretted by her family; sons Martin (Newbridge), Denis (Templemore) and Thomas (Templemore), daughters Joan (Carroll, Dunkerrin), Eileen (Moore, Littleton) and Marie (Collins, Thurles), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Pat and Jackie, sister-in-law Una (Ryan), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Eileen’s residence Ballinamona, Littleton (E41 XY38) on Sunday, 14th January, from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Drom on Monday, 15th January, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Drom.