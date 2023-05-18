Liam O Dea, Templemore

Main Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary,

17th of May 2023, peacefully in his 99th Year in the wonderful care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by His devoted Wife Peggy (Nee Delaney).

Deeply regretted by His loving Sons, Liam and Eamonn,

Grandchildren, Sophie and Liam, Nieces Mary, Tina and Aideen,

Grandnieces Sarah, Ciara and Aisling, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends.

May His gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 5 pm.

Removal at 7 pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com