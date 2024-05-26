Sean O’Meara, Clonmel

Fr. Matthew Terrace, Clonmel.

Died 24th May 2024, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Jane (Nee Kehoe) recently deceased.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece and nephews, family friend Tommy, relatives and friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Clonmel, on Monday 27th May 2024 from 5pm to 7pm.

Sean’s Funeral Mass will take place at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 1pm, burial immediately after in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family flowers only please, donations to Irish Heart Foundation.