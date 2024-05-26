Alan Tuson, Borrisoleigh

Cnoc Neibhin, Borrisoleigh.

19th of May 2024

Predeceased by his loving wife Rosemary King Tuson,

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Sally, sons Steve and Philip, daughters in law Jean and Yasamin, son in law Brian, grandchildren Stephanie, Amy, Andrew, Sorcha, Megan, Cameron and Kian, great grandchildren Callum, Mia, Grace and Róisín.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private family Cremation service will take place in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Wednesday morning.