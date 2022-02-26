Kathryn O’Brien, Clonmel

St. Patrick’s road Silversprings Clonmel.

Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2022, in the loving company and thoughts of family and friends, in the kind care of the staff at Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Beloved daughter of Billy and Nellie O’Brien, cherished sister of Liam and Sharon, loving aunt to her nieces Mallaigh, Lena and Selen, and nephews Aedan and Murray, loving sister-in law to Terry and Noel, dear family member and friend to extended family, life-long friends, members of South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) and neighbours.

Funeral Mass at 12 pm on Monday 28th February at St Mary’s Parish Church, Irishtown, Clonmel,

Followed by a private family cremation ceremony.

Family flowers only.

House private

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or Brú Columbanus, Cork.