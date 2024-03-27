John Moroney, USA and Nenagh

Charleston, South Carolina, U.S.A and late of William St. Nenagh.

Suddenly, on March 16th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved parents, William and Bridget Moroney, his sister Kathleen Lawlor, brothers Liam and Michael Moroney.

John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margureitta, his cherished daughters Melissa and Sheena, son in law Mark. Much loved grandfather to Kayleigh, Kara, Rhys and Mark. His sisters Mary, Ann, Geraldine and brother Martin. Many nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours in both Ireland and America.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for funeral prayers at 11 o’clock.

Livestream of this service can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Trust.

https://kbrtrust.com/donations/