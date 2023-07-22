John Maxey, Thurles

Childers Park, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family.

In the wonderful care of the Staff of Naas General Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Willie and Joan.

He will be sadly missed by his devoted family; partner Theresa, son Nigel, daughter Orla, grandchildren Conor and Claire, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Corey, Theresa’s family, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 22nd July from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Sunday 23rd July at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.