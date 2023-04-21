John Kelly, Thurles

Cassestown, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, sons Liam and Brendan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Margaret (O’Meara) and Deirdre (Cassidy), sons Sean and Noel, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in- law Martin and Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues in Thurles Sugar Factory, card playing circle, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.