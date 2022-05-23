John Guinan, Clonmel and Dublin

College Avenue, Clonmel and formerly Leix Road, Cabra, Dublin.

John passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Pre-deceased by his wife Maureen he will be sadly missed by his daughters Lorraine (Hennessy) and Helen (McGrath), son Sean, grandchildren David, Stephen, Stacey, Jenna, Grace, Jake & Nadine, great-grandchildren Chloe, Sophie, Logan, Finley, Avery, Killian and Fionn, sons-in-law Noel and John, brother-in-law Mossy, sisters-in-law Tootsie & Maura, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church with Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.