Joe Delahunty , Mount Heaton, Roscrea and formerly of Sopwell, Cloughjordan.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Milford Hospice, Limerick surrounded by his loving family after a short illness bravely bourne.

Pre-decease by his father Michaél.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nicola, his mother Pag, brothers Michael, Martin, Pat and John, parents-in-law Colm and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, extended family members and wife circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence, Mount Heaton (E53 NR77) on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. (Back road to residence is closed due to flooding). Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.20am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please donations if desire to Milford Hospice Care.

House Strictly Private Please.