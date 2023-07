Ballingeary, Cahir.

Joan passed away peacefully at her sister Sadie’s home.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and her wonderful carers and friends.

Reposing at her sister Sadie’s home (No. 2 Prior Park Hill, Clonmel) on Sunday evening from 3pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Monday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.