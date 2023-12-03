Joan Giblin (née Power), Carrick on Suir

Joan Giblin (née Power)

Castle Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Mary Giblin Nee Power late of Castle Park Carrick on suir and formerly of Ballyvera, Ardfinnan Co Tipperary died 2nd December 2023. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom, deeply regretted by her loving children Catherine, Martina, John and Sandra, sister Eily Meagher, her much loved grandchildren Patrick, Thomas, Jack, Kate, Shonagh, Eoin, Ian, ruby and their dad Joe, Leonie, Lucy and Jamie, sons-in-law Johnny, Declan and Martina’s partner Seamus, daughter-in-law Edel, nieces, nephews, Carer’s, relatives and friends,

May Joan rest in peace.

Joan will be reposing at her Home E32WN92 on Tuesday 5th December from 4pm to 7pm, Joan will be arriving at St Nicholas church Carrick on suir on Wednesday the 6th December for requiem mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in Rathgormack Cemetery.