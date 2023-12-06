Jim Deane, Nenagh & Straffan, Co. Kildare

Nenagh and Bishopscourt, Straffan, Co. Kildare

December 6th 2023, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home , Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, beloved husband of the late Mary and father of the late Emma, deeply regretted by his loving daughters Helen, Fiona and Claire, sons-in-law Donal, Brian and Alan, his beloved grandchildren, brother Thomas, sisters Mary, Breda, Elizabeth and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins especially Henry, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow Thursday from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Brigids Church, Kill, Co. Kildare, at 10am followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.